On the commemoration day of Mowzey Radio’s life, Radio and Weasel released a new audio of their song with Nigerian singer KaySwitch dubbed ‘End Of Time’.

KaySwitch, real name Kehinde Oladotun Oyebanjo, is a 37-year-old singer born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria.

He has worked with Pallaso before on ‘Right Time’, ‘Jaburata’ (remix) which also featured Radio & Weasel, and ‘Looking For You‘.

He has always sang praises of Radio and Weasel and while still alive, Mowzey Radio loved to roll with the Nigerian singer.

It has always been believed that Radio worked on a couple of unreleased songs with West African artistes and ‘End Of Time’ is one of those.

Released on 1st February, 2022 – exactly four years since Radio died – ‘End Of Time’ is a love song on which a man pledges unending love to his partner.

KaySwitch adds his trademark flow and lyrical prowess to Radio’s as Weasel blends his Raggamuffin style to create a beautiful song.

Take a listen below:

