“We had to release this song in 2020 but I’m more than sure that now is the best time,” said Rickman Manrick, real name Derrick Ddungu, while applauding Eddy Kenzo for jumping on the project.

Their collaboration ‘Enjoyment’ is slowly taking its place on the music charts around the country and rising through the ranks on the online music streaming platforms.

The audio produced by A-Steyn got danceable beats that makes it a huge prospect to turn into a bug club banger especially now that bars are open.

Like the title goes, it is a song for enjoyment!

In the visuals, the chemistry and friendship between Rickman and Kenzo cannot be ignored and the simplicity in the choreography rubs onto the viewer. Don’t be surprised to find yourself on your feet halfway through the song.

The vixens add beauty to the video which was shot in a limited space, giving the viewer quite an eyeful. It was directed by Elly V. Mugisa.

Take a gaze below: