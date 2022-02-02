Nigerian acts Ruger and Fireboy are Uganda bound to perform at different music concerts in February and April respectively.

The entry tax/fee per head at the “Big Brunch, We Are Outside Edition” event where Ruger will be performing at Ddungu Resort is Ugx100,000 (about $28).

The price has caused a heated exchange between several Ugandans on Twitter with some noting how the price is not affordable for a population that has just come out of lockdown.

Others, however, point out how Ruger is now a big star with global hit songs and the entry fee is quite worthy.

How much would you people to watch Nigerian musician Ruger perform? Below are divergent opinions from the Ugandans On Twitter (UOT):

Caution: Serious Banter Ahead!!

See more But with all the fun you people have had when RUGER's songs play, 100k is where you draw the line? SHAME 😂 — Engineer Faisal (@PyeparFaisal) February 2, 2022

See more Ruger after singing Bounce and Dior pic.twitter.com/k92s3001gE — David Bujjadda 🐰 (@davidbujjadda) February 2, 2022

See more 100k for Ruger performing with one eye no, would rather go watch Crysto Panda. — Kirya Ug 🇺🇬 (@kirya_ug) February 1, 2022

See more Hahaha "Tuli Waweelu" is irked over 100k ticket price.



Y'all thought you were coming out to play matatu 😂 — Useful Idiot (@ZeeroBrain) February 2, 2022

See more You're lucky Ruger has one eye , the entrance fee was supposed to be 200k . — Infamous Tweep (@Ugleggo) February 1, 2022

See more If you don’t have the 100k don’t go. Why are you complaining like you’re being forced, it’s a CONCERT!!! Leave it if it’s too expensive for you, those with the money will go. You with your 20k Lord Fred Sebatta & Haruna Mubiru will be at Comprehensive Hotel Nateete, you go there. — Thomas (@Owishemwe) February 2, 2022

See more Does the 550k you make people pay at Marina for a Day come with rent for a whole month? https://t.co/1LjUoI7kFu — Lobst4r (@Malowbar) February 2, 2022

See more I think 100k is okay for Ruger, he mwy have few hits but they are super hits. Also if you cant afford it then may be you are not the target market — Paul Owor (@HustleKing01) February 2, 2022

See more Twitter should not be a free app 😂. People want to pay 20k to watch Ruger 😂. — Faizafabz (@Faizafabz) February 2, 2022

See more Ruger ne Bu Hit Nature should be curtain raising for Azawi,That's how you get 100k out of a Population that has just lost their beloved Governor 🥺 — Fer Rouq (@Socialoutcast49) February 2, 2022

See more Complaining about an event just because you are not the target market is like abusing Spear Motors for not selling Toyota products. — Theradioguy (@kellamckenzie) February 2, 2022

See more 100k is not a lot of money fine but there's what we call value for money. What am I spending my 100k on?? That's very important. So tell me why should we pay 100k to watch Ruger. I need 5 valid reasons why? https://t.co/uEeaqQZiN8 — Mwiza Sophy 🇺🇬🇷🇼 (@MwizaSophy) February 2, 2022

See more Also UOT musicians with Voice Notes are talking about Ruger🙆🏿‍♂ — yofada (@JokDut25) February 2, 2022

See more Scenes when Ruger plays Dior in slow motion to prolong the show🙆🏿‍♂️ — yofada (@JokDut25) February 2, 2022

See more Even Azawi is better than Ruger if we decided to be honest 🤷‍♂️ — King Solomon 👑 (@solomonkibz) February 2, 2022