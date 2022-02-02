Ugandan Cinematographer, Screenwriter, and Graphic Designer, Loukman Ali, is over the moon after being selected among Netflix’s top 21 ‘African Folktales, Reimagined’ competition.

The competition is to reward six finalists with a prize of a production budget of up to $75,000 to create their short films.

Loukman Ali expressed his joy noting that he can now die a happy man since the world has started recognizing his hard work and sleepless nights of improving the film industry in Uganda

I guess this means my writing has improved ko. I can now die a happy man knowing something I wrote got selected before I even added VFX. Loukman Ali