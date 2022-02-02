Last month, comedian MC Kapale stunned several of his followers when he announced that he was set to be introduced by his longtime fiancee Shakirah Nabasirye.

A section of critics came out to question MC Kapale’s date for the marital function since the date on the invitation cards was not matching with the announced day.

He later cleared the airwaves when he claimed that there was an error while printing the invitation cards.

Over the past weekend, the popular stand up comedian commenced with his Kwanjula meetings. He disclosed that the wedding budget is likely to cost about Shs 80 million.

He added that the Shs80m is just some small budget that he doesn’t think his friends will fail to contribute towards.