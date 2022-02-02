Musician Jose Chameleone’s mother, Mrs. Prossy Mayanja says it is painful that ever since her son, the late AK47 passed on, they have never gotten justice.

She stressed that AK47 died in mysterious ways and the family was deeply hurt but nithing has been done since to acquire justice.

Mrs. Prossy Mayanja believes that to some extent, Mowzey Radio’s family was too lucky that the person who caused harm to the late singer was identified and brought to book, which isn’t the case with her son.

We were hurt by the loss of our son AK 47. The most painful thing is the fact that until this day we do not know who killed our son. Mrs. Prossy Mayanja

She opened up about her son’s death while attending the commemoration of Mowzey Radio conducted at Kagga, Entebbe.