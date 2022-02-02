In a recent video shared on her IG stories, Hellen Lukoma appeared to have a bulged tummy and her fans were forced into thinking she is pregnant again.

But is she? Not really!

Well, in the video, a jolly Hellen Lukoma dances happily as her friend cheers her on. The caption added reveals that she was “on set” for a forthcoming movie.

HL decided to settle on her acting and music careers having achieved her family plan after giving birth to two beautiful children in recent years.

The video has confused a few of her fans who rushed to the comments section to congratulate their star upon conceiving a third child.

Unfortunately, they shall have to save their congratulatory texts for another day as it has been revealed how Lukoma is not really pregnant.

The baby bump is artificially made for HL to fit into her character for the new movie she is working on.