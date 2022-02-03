Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi has congratulated socialite GK Choppa on hooking up South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

Lwasa celebrated GK Choppa’s solid move having crossed paths with the pair’s photos and videos which sparked off dating rumors online.

Taking to his official Facebook, Lwasa thanked Choppa for saving Zari Hassan from cold nights that she has been enduring for a while since reports emerged that she had parted ways with Dark Stallion.

Lwasa tipped GK Choppa to spend more time with Zari and spoil her with lavish treats that she will live to remember for the rest of her life.

It should be remembered that last year, Lwasa was dumped by BBS Telefayina presenter Diana Nabatanzi despite him spending so much on her.