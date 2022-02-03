Former dancehall singer Margla Da Raggamuffin Gyal and husband Eder are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

The couple will be welcoming their first child, a girl, before the year ends as Margla is about to give birth.

In her short message to husband, Margla thanked Eder for saving her from the harsh life she went through before they tied the knot and she left for Germany.

She went on to joyfully reveal how Eder has never laid hands on her, something that she doesn’t take lightly at all.

Happy Anniversary to us my dearest HUSBAND. I believe everything happens for a reason because it led me to you. I love you so much my German PANZER. Happy anniversary. Happy WEDDING ANNIVERSARY to me and to my Husband. Awww GOD IF you could take me Back to our WEDDING DAY…I just wanna say I LOVE YOU MY HUSBAND. webaale kunelabizaa nakku. 4 years in marriage and we still counting may God continue to bless us …..BANANGE HE HAS LOVED ME AND STILL LOVES ME AND TREATS ME GOOD ….tankubangako yadde neka slap Margla

Happy Marriage anniversary Margla!