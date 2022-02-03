News reaching our desk indicates that former Galaxy FM and Spark TV presenter Ssendi Mosh Afrikan alias Mr. Mosh is being detained at Central Police Station, Kampala.

The Lord Councillor 5 for Makindye East III, Ggaba and Kansanga spread the news of his arrest through his social media pages stressing that he was arrested while doing his duties as a duly elected member of the KCCA.

Arrested for doing my duty. At CPS now. Mr. Mosh

Based on the time of his arrest, he may have to spend the night behind the bars.