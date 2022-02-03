Celebrated Ugandan world boxing champion 43-year-old Kassim ‘The Dream’ Ouma says he has spent over 14 years without meeting his ex-lover Juliana Kanyomozi but not all love was lost.

Around 2007, both while in the peak years of their careers, Kassim Ouma and Juliana Kanyomozi were an item, referred to as a ‘power couple’.

Their relationship, however, never lasted long enough to see them walk down the aisle but Kassim still has nothing but love for the songstress.

During an interview with MC Ibrah on Extra Digest, Ouma noted how it has been too long without seeing his former lover despite not having issues between them.

Juliana Kanyomozi (L) leans on Kassim Ouma shoulder during a press conference after receiving his USPA award on April 25, 2007. PHOTO: Michael Nsubuga

She is my girl, my buddy. I have spent so many years without talking to Juliana but I have nothing against her. I hope she also doesn’t have nothing against me. Kassim Ouma

Ouma revealed that he has not talked to Juliana Kanyomozi since 2008. When asked why it has taken that long, he said, “I don’t know. I have lost a lot of stuff over the years but I still follow her, you know. No hard feelings.”

He still refers to her as the “number one diva in the whole of Uganda” and maintains that whatever happened between them is their personal business and nobody else should ever be involved.

Ouma further rubbished the rumors that revealed how he influenced Juliana into converting into a Muslim and even changed her name to Jalia.

He maintained that despite not being successful in doing so, he had it in the pipeline to make her his wife which required her to convert to Islam.

“No, it wasn’t like that but that was in the pipeline and everything was cool,” Ouma said before asking to leave it at that.

Watch the full interview below:

About Kassim Ouma

Born in 12th December, 1978, Kassim ‘The Dream’ Ouma is a son to Ben Oundo and Rosette Nakaggwa. He is a holder of the world record for most punches thrown as he averaged 130 punches a round.

He held the IBF junior middleweight title from 2004 to 2005, and has challenged twice for a world middleweight title, in 2006 and 2011.

In the 42 professional boxing fights he had, Ouma won 29 of them and lost 11.