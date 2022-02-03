TNS singer Sheebah has a new best friend – a dog – which she says is more loving than most humans in her life.

Life could be taking the not-so-expected turns for Sheebah but she has lots of love to share.

In photos shared on her social media platforms, Sheebah is seen enjoying moments with her new bestie.

Dogs never bite me. Just Humans. Marilyn Monroe

The smile on her face says it all and she has also revealed how “a dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.”

Read Also: Sheebah travels to Zanzibar with friends for birthday vacay

See more

Locally, several other celebrities have often shared a little more about their private lives and often sharing their love for dogs as pets.

Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, Van Data, among others are so attached to the dogs that protect their homes and look after them like fellow humans.

See more

Must be nice, innit? What’s your favourite pet?