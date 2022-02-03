Singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo and South Sudanese singer Lady Kola continue to litter social media with their flirty messages towards each other.

Lady Kola is a South Sudanese awards winning female performing artist and a songwriter. In December, Lady Kola released a collaboration with Cindy Sanyu .

The collabo introduced her to the Ugandan music fan base and she ended up crossing paths with Weasel Manizo.

Earlier in January, several rumors started making rounds revealing how the two had even already started thinking about a future together.

That was, however, later watered down when it was revealed that they were only bonding on music terms and were working on a collaboration.

In a recent post on Facebook, Weasel describes Lady Kola as “The Most Beautiful Girl in South Sudan & East Africa at large.”

Their flirtatious behavior has again raised eyebrows among netizens who believe the two have a deeper relationship than just music.

We shall let time decide this!