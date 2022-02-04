Since last week, NTV’s the Vybe show presenter has been making headlines from the day the NBS TV After5 show crew commented on his music style.

During their show, the presenters seemed to agree that Crysto Panda is a talented and energetic singer who can do quite well if he makes a few changes in the way how he creates his music.

They hence advised him to stop hopping on each and every new catchy word that comes up to make new songs.

Specifically, Sheilah Gashumba asked him to stop doing unnecessary remixes for his songs because some are unworthy of listening to.

In his response, Crysto Panda seemed to have taken the advice as he hit back at Sheilah, telling her to shift her focus on her boyfriend Rickman Manrick’s music career.

While addressing the same issue about critics who talk negatively about his music on Sanyuka TV, he replied stressing that he is not in the music industry to prove a point.

He noted that he is doing music just as an experience while he experiments a few things about life.

He also revealed his plans of opening up a record label where he will sign artists and change the music industry in many ways never seen before.