Local traditional herbalist and talent manager Kojja Kitonsa believes it is very okay for men to cheat while in a relationship.

Kojja Kitonsa backed his point noting that it is okay as long as a man does not let his wife know about his cheating habits.

He then stressed that cheating becomes ugly when a man cheats and openly shows the wife that he is having an affair with someone else.

It is okay for a man to cheat but he is not supposed to show his wife that he is cheating. It is wrong for a man to cheat and show his wife that he is cheating. Kojja Kitonsa

It should be recalled that in early 2021, Kojja Kitonsa left singer Grace Khan nursing a broken heart when he dumped her and got married to another lady after several months of dating.