Singer King Saha is not pleased with music critics who keep comparing her to fallen music star Mowzey Radio.

On 1st February 2022, musicians, fans, and well-wishers converged at Kagga where Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo a.k.a Radio was buried.

It marked four years since the former Goodlyfe singer was announced dead and the entire industry stood with his family to commemorate his life.

One of his closest friends and competitors King Saha believes Radio deserved a bit more respect that was given when he was still alive.

Breaking out, King Saha was often compared to Radio due to his music style and vocals which are very similar to the late’s.

The ‘On My Way’ singer, however, is not happy that this continues to be the trend even when Radio is gone.

He reveals that it offends him so much for people to keep comparing him to a music great. In his own words, he said:

I feel insulted because nobody will ever be like Mowzey Radio. People keep mocking me, it hurts me. King Saha

Saha has not released several projects in the recent few years but plans to change the norm this year and we cannot wait to listen to his new projects.