DCM Empire singer Mudra D Viral has released the visuals of his new dancehall banger dubbed “Kokonyo”.

“The duture of dancehall is very bright,” said several music fans when Mudra dropped his mega banger Muyayu during the lockdown.

He has since added a couple of other hit songs to his catalogue and now has another one that will get you on your feet.

Kokonyo (translated as “Teaser”) is a dancehall song produced by Don and Artin Pro at Axtra Nation studios in Makindye.

In the song, Mudra sticks to the fomula that has seen his rise in the music ranks in such a short period of time.

Playful lyrics, a heavy hitting dancehall beat, jargons here-and-there, and we have a song that will create memories for the party animals.

Mudra’s projects have always had colorful visuals and he does the same this time with the direction of Grate Make Films.

Take a gaze below: