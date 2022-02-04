The Ebonies drama group actress, Evelyn Namulondo’s love for National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagukanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine just overflows within her.

Evelyn Namulondo, who some call singer Rema Namakula’s handbag made her support and love for the Kyarenga hit singer known when she revealed that her blood flows “Bobi Wine”.

She noted that among all the local musicians, she is a diehard fan of the Firebase crew president both in good or tough situations.

She opened up during an interview on Spark TV’s Mwasuze Mutya show hosted by Faridah Nakazibwe.

When asked about her relationship status, she disclosed that she is not single and she is dating someone.

The mother of one excited her fans when she also revealed that she is in plans of holding marital functions with the love of her life.