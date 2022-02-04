Rapper Rocky Giant asks people to forgive each other following his own situation after he forgave Bucha Man who wronged him in 2020.

In 2018, Rocky Giant was thumped by Bucha Man and his gang in a video that went viral on social media platforms.

The presidential advisor said he beat up the faded rapper because he crowned himself the Ghetto President.

Let us forgive each other – only then will we live in peace. Leo Nikolaevich Tolstoy

Bucha Man faced a lot of criticsm from the public for his actions, with several people questioning who gave him authority to beat the rapper.

Others, however, alleged that Rocky Giant was also chaotic since he was a drug addict and deserved the beating.

Rocky Giant has since been in and out of rehabilitation centers over drug abuse and he seems to have reformed his ways.

He has also made peace with his enemies and revealed how he wants other people to emulate his act of forgiveness.

During thr commemoration of Mowzey Radio’s life, Rocky Giant said that he also forgave Bucha Man and has moved on with his life.