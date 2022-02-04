Signed to RK Promotions, renown TikToker Owens turns his focus to music with brand new visuals for his song “Zigi Zaga”.

World over, TikTok has changed several trends in the past few years and continues to actively impact the music industry. Even locally, that impact has already been felt.

According to Owens, a renowned Ugandan TikToker, several producers and deejays get to kmow which style of music is trending from TikTok to align their projects.

“TikTok has done so much to push my music, coz most of the producers and Dj’s get trending music from TikTok,” Owens notes.

Born in Kawempe in 1998, Owens real name Ssempala Fred is a Ugandan content creator and singer.

Read Also: Not Really Preggers: Hellen Lukoma’s Baby Bump Video Confuses Netizens

He has been based in United Arab Emirates since 2016 and has overtime become one of the influential Ugandan TikTokers.

His influence on TikTok has helped him push his dream goal of becoming an artist and now he has a brand new tune dubbed “Zigi Zaga”.

Inspired by Eddy Kenzo, Owens started music in 2021 and plans to make hit songs and work with big brands.

He also intends to use his brand to support the needy and build the local entertainment industry.

‘Zigi Zaga’ is a dancehall song produced by A-Steyn at Big Talent Entertainment studios.

Owens shows his intent to associate himself with quality projects and he hired the services of Aaronaire who directed the visuals.

Take a gaze at the video below: