Former dancehall singer Maria Gladys Namuleme a.k.a Margla Da Raggamuffin Gyal and husband Eder have welcomed their first child since they walked down the aisle four years ago.

The couple gave birth to their first child just three days after celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary that saw Margla pouring praise to her husband thanking him for taking her out of the tough times she lived before they met.

To cut the long story short, the couple also revealed that they named their new bundle of joy Elaine Ines Eder Monika and disclosed that they are glad for having given birth safely.

She again thanked her husband for taking good care of her throughout the whole process of her pregnancy.

The “Swagg” singer shared that she is now a proud mother of two baby girls ( Elsie and Elaine) plus a stepson Nicolas.

LETS ALL WELCOME BABY ELAINE -(Elaine meaning BRIGHT SHININNING LIGHT NAME:-Elaine Ines Eder Monika.Born weighing :-3010 grams Height:-52cmBirth Time:-01:35 o’clock SO IM OFFICIALLY A MOTHER OF TWO BEAUTIFUL GIRLS-ELSIE AND ELAINE OKAY PLUS MY STEPSON NICOLAS I Would like to thank my HUSBAND for being their for me throughout the whole pregnancy and through out the BIRTHING TIME OF OUR DAUGHTER ELAINE ..and awww giving Birth here in GERMANY Was spectacular so much CARE FROM THE DOCTORs and midwives…and I’m Thankful to God Yes it was scary as my Amniotic fluid was less for the baby to survive Baby’s Amblical cord was tied around her neck twice and on arm And my baby’s heartbeat was low but thank God due to the medical care given by the doctors and midwives I WAS ABLE TO HAVE A BOUNCING BABY GIRL IM A CHAMP this pregnancy was challenging as I had to go to SCHOOL(thank God I passed my exams too )I also had to go to WORK.. and also do my WIFE DUTIES…and MOM DUTIES lol…(so I must thank ME also for being a strong WOMAN. THANK YOU TO ALL OF YOU FACEBOOK FRIENDS WHO PRAYED HARD AND WISHED ME AND MY FAMILY A HEALTHY BIRTH..we are Humbled and we do appreciate you all… Margla

Congratulations Margala and Eder upon growing the family with a new member!