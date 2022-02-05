Lord Councillor 5 for Makindye East III, Ggaba and Kansanga Mr. Mosh Ssendi and 13 other councilors were remanded to Kitalya prison till next week following their arrest on Friday.

The councilors who were arraigned before the Buganda Road Court were charged of inciting violence when they stormed the streets challenging KCCA of forcefully chasing away street vendors and hawkers in Kampala.

The councilors were arrested on Thursday afternoon along the parliamentary avenue as they had just kicked off with their demonstrations from City Hall.

The councilors will return to court the coming week for further case hearing. The news of their arrest was first disclosed by Mr. Mosh on his Facebook.