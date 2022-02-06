Nalongo Don Zella, real name Sheila Nadege, has announced how the father of her children breathed his last on Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi.

In 2016, Don Zella publicly revealed how the father of her three kids identified as James was battling with Parkinson’s disease.

She mentioned how he had been diagnosed with the central nervous system disorder in 2012 and was not doing well.

On 1st February, 2022 the socialite shared an update on her ailing hubby through social media where she posted:

“Any bad news to the kids is really bad news but preparing them to the bad news is the worst feeling. Mukama yamba, embera sinungi.”

She kept praying to God to save her hubby and heal her from the disease.

Unfortunately, on Sunday, he breathed his last. Don Zella revealed the sad news through Facebook.

With deep sorrow I announce the death of my husband Mr James who has passed out today morning in Abu Dhabi Al rahba hospital. Great man loving & father may his soul rip Me & my kids are going through a hard time right now. Don Zella

May his soul rest in peace!