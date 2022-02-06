Local socialite and singer Nalongo Don Zella has turned to God to save the father of his children Jim who has been in coma for over three weeks.

In 2016, Don Zella publicly revealed how the father of her three kids was battling with Parkinson’s disease.

She mentioned how he had been diagnosed with the central nervous system disorder in 2012 and was not doing well.

“My husband is a victim of Parkinson disease which has claimed the life of Muhammad Ali. He is a loving father of 3 kids. Parkinson is a scary disease,” Don Zella said at the time.

On 1st February, 2022 the socialite shared an update on her ailing hubby through social media where she posted:

“Any bad news to the kids is really bad news but preparing them to the bad news is the worst feeling. Mukama yamba, embera sinungi.”

She later deleted the photo of her husband on the sickbed for privacy reasons as she thanked her fans for reaching out with messages of hope.

I have removed my husband’s picture post due to family reasons and privacy of his condition. I appreciate everyone who has reached out to me and my kids. Jim akyali mu coma mwamaze weeks 2 nekitundu (Jim is still in coma where he has lasted for two and a half weeks) in Abu Dhabi. I appreciate the overwhelming massages and calls. We still need your prayers for taata wabaana to pull through. Anderman daku, you are a great man. Don Zella

We keep the family in our prayers!