Maureen Natume has God to thank for giving her a gift of a lifetime, her daughter Whitney Nakalema, as she celebrates her birthday today.

Twenty two years ago, Maureen Nantume gave birth to a her first baby whom she named Whitney Nakalema.

Whitney is a big woman now and still gets every guidance she needs from her overly protective mother.

Today, Whitney celebrates the big day in her life and Nantume had all the praises to the Creator who made it possible.

In her birthday message, the singer thanks God for blessing her with a beautiful daughter and soulmate at such a young age.

Maureen Nantume urges Whitney to patiently continue believing and trusting in God until she achieves her main goal in life.

She reveals how her daughter is her strength through life’s challenges, a gift that she will forever be grateful for.

God knew that people will come in my life and depart from it. That’s why he blessed me with you at such a young age. He gave me a friend, a sister, a twin, a soulmate and He never makes a mistake. Yebale nyo mukama era yebazibwe. Whitney Goal yaffe ojimanyi, sigaza katonda, beera mu katonda, guminkiriza Katonda, lindirila katonda. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU Whitney. Maureen Nantume

From us, Happy Birthday Whitney!