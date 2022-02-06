NTV The Beat presenter Dagy Nyce added his voice to the many other Ugandans tasking local events organisers to avoid booking Nigerian artistes for concerts at thr expense of Ugandan musicians.

Nigerian acts Chike, Fireboy, Ruger have already been booked perform in Uganda starting next week for large sums of money.

Tems, Omah Lay, among others had already rocked the stage in Uganda before strict guidelines were passed and concerts banned in the +256 over Covid-19.

Chike is slated to perform at Kampala Serena Hotel on 15th February, 2022

This has caused a bit of discontent among Ugandan artistes and other stakeholders in the entertainment industry who feel like the Nigerian music is taking an lion’s share of the attention and influence.

While emceeing at a night out a few days ago, NTV presenter Dagy Nyce also aired his frustration against local concert organisers.

“We have been opened but why should event promoters rush for Nigerian artistes yet our very own have been under lockdown for two years,” Dagy Nyce is quoted to have said.

Ugandan artistes only officially returned to stage on 24th January when bars, night hangouts, public concerts, among other sectors of the might economy were reopened since March 2020.