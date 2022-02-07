Big Eye Starboss’ performance at Jahazi Pier over the weekend was shortened when revellers started hurling bottles and other objects towards the stage.

On Sunday, Galaxy FM held their first concert since lockdown dubbed “Therefore Zzina” at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo.

A lineup of several artistes performed for the huge crowds that thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrities.

As soon as Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye stepped on stage to perform, the crowds grew wild and started hurling insults towards him.

Bottles and other objects were also seen being thrown towards the Big Music Entertainment singer.

Big Eye halted his performance for a moment and pleaded with fans to stop embarrassing him but his pleas fell on deaf ears as bottles continued to fly his way.

“Please my friends, politics ended. Please stop (throwing bottles at me), we are here to have fun,” Big Eye pleaded in vain.

The singer did not get a chance to perform a second song as those who had performed before him. He found his way off the stage in total disappointment.

This is not the first time Big Eye has faced a similar outroar from fans. On 17th January, 2020, he was dealt a similar embarrassment during Spice Diana’s concert at Freedom City.

Watch the video below: