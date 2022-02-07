Talented Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Jamirul Kasujja a.k.a Jamie Culture has shared a story about how he survived being thumped to pulp by the then GoodLyfe crew duo (Radio & Weasel) when he had just joined the music industry.

Based on his explanations during the ‘Chill With Aziz Zion‘ interview, Jamie Culture narrated that he narrowly escaped being beaten up by Weasel and Radio for plagiarizing their “Number Emu” song to come up with the “Wanvamu” tune.

He remembers being approached by some bad mind individuals who were fighting to bring Radio and Weasel down and they requested him to make a duo with one of his friends.

The said friend would then play Weasel in their makeshift duo and Jamie took on Radio’s part. They named their duo Breyan & Nikea.

Read Also: Jamie Culture discharged from rehab

One time, they got a call offering them a gig at Hi Table which was one of the most popular night hangouts along Kampala road where Radio and Weasel had a show every Monday.

The day that was offered to them was different from that of Radio and Weasel.

However, hell broke loose during one of their performances when one of the Goodlyf crew members called Radio and Weasel to come around during their performance.

When Jamie Culture saw Radio and Weasel arrive in their Convertible Benz, he slowly escaped before they made their entrance into the bar.

When they entered, they landed on Breyan who was playing the ‘Weasel’ role and beat him to pulp. They reportedly even wanted to throw him over the balcony.

During the interview, Jamie Culture apologized for the incident stressing that he was just being used since he was new in the industry.

His relationship with the Goodlyf crew was mended when they met in Kawempe and talked about everything.