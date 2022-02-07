Revelers who attended the Therefore Zzina concert over the weekend left with divergent opinions regarding singer Kapa Cat’s erotic performance and skimpy outfit.

Kapa Cat, real name Catherine Tumusiime, was among the lined up artistes to perform at Galaxy FM’s ‘Therefore Zzina’ concert at Jahazi Pier on Sunday.

Kapa Cat stepped on stage in the evening to perform her collaboration with Gravity Omutujju dubbed “Center”.

She squatted right in front of the crowd, flashing her undergarments to the revellers before asking, “Have you seen it? Where is the pussycat?”

See more

Read Also: FASHION | The 10 Times Kapa Cat Has Looked Stunning

Excitedly, the crowd kept hyping her on and she then removed the jumper to reveal her almost nude body.

Only her blue knickers and striped bra top were left on her body as she performed the rest of her songs, often provoking the crowds with her twerking skills.

Part of the crowd enjoyed the show, others didn’t. They vented their discontent on social media. Below are some of the reactions we gathered:

See more I'm not saying her attire didn't look good on her(and not because it is cheap), I'm only saying we leave this for Sheebah.🤝 pic.twitter.com/6dNHjVVAou — Mariah Cartar🇺🇬 (@MCartar20) February 6, 2022

See more This is a Ugandan star on stage

KapaCat tetuli kusonyiwa pic.twitter.com/cvhpfM3fKY — Trouble Maker♍ 🇺🇬 (@IvanMutwe) February 6, 2022

See more I don't see anything wrong here, the world has evolved. https://t.co/HtrgbN8ZWk — Jõñàthåñ_DK✨🥳 (@TheeBastard) February 6, 2022

What are your thoughts on Kapa Cat’s dress code?