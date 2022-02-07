King Saha, real name Mansour Ssemanda, has often been accused of using Marijuana to enhance his physical and mental performance.
During an interview on The ConverSessions online music show, Saha gave out a few tips to youths who use drugs to look cool.
King Saha acknowledges the perception of many youths who believe that using drugs like Marijuana makes them stand out which is not true.
The singer who is also a farmer does not rule out the positives of using Marijuana as herbal medicine to treat the body and mind.
He, however, advises the younger generation to regulate what they smoke because it alters their decision making.
Marijuana is good to take if you use it as herbal medicine but some people look at artistes and think to emulate them, you must smoke those substances. It’s easy to look like the product you want to market but you can never be it.
I want to advise my fellow youths. Most of you use drugs but you it would be good if you regulated the usage. It is also so good if you can entirely abandon them (drugs).King Saha
