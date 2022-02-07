King Saha, real name Mansour Ssemanda, has often been accused of using Marijuana to enhance his physical and mental performance.

During an interview on The ConverSessions online music show, Saha gave out a few tips to youths who use drugs to look cool.

King Saha acknowledges the perception of many youths who believe that using drugs like Marijuana makes them stand out which is not true.

The singer who is also a farmer does not rule out the positives of using Marijuana as herbal medicine to treat the body and mind.

Read Also: Messe Bontwe calls out Amooti, King Saha, Fik Fameica, and others to stop abusing drugs

He, however, advises the younger generation to regulate what they smoke because it alters their decision making.