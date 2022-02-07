Four years after Mowzey Radio’s death, the ‘Goodlyf Fest’ is to be held this year in commemoration of his legacy in African music.

Music fans and other stakeholders in the entertainment industry have for long yearned for an annual music concert to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Mowzey Radio.

Initially, there were wrangles reportedly between the Goodlyf Crew and Radio’s family about who would benefit from the royalties and collections from the festival.

It seems like the issues were resolved and both parties are ready to settle for a music fest where revelers will get to enjoy music about the fallen legendary artiste.

The news about the concert dubbed “Goodlyf Fest” was announced on the Radio and Weasel social media handles on Monday morning, creating an atmosphere of anticipation from music enthusiasts.

With dates yet to be announced, the festival is likely to gather different African artistes who worked with Radio on music projects.

Nigeria’s Wizkid is one of those who adored Radio’s talent and had a chance to work with him on a couple of songs.

Will he be invited for the festival? We await to see who will be on the lineup but we anticipate a big show. Fingers crossed!