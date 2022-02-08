Ibrahim Mayanja, stage name Big Eye, asks his fellow singer and National Unity Platform leader Bobi Wine to speak to his supporters to “separate music from politics.”

While performing at the “Therefore Etteta” concert on Sunday, Big Eye Starboss was hit with bottles and other objects.

Sections of the crowd grew wild as soon as he stepped on stage and urged him off before hurling objects towards him.

Big Eye halted his performance for a moment and pleaded with fans to stop embarrassing him but his pleas fell on deaf ears as bottles continued to fly his way.

The Indicator singer believes that the bottles were thrown at him by NUP supporters because of political reasons.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Big Eye urged Bobi Wine to talk to his supporters and ask them to separate politics from music.

Now which kind of Uganda does National Unity Platform want if your selves can not practice democracy. Which wrong did i do to support Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and National Resistance Movement – NRM? I challenge you Hon Bobi Wine if you believe in democracy to come out and speak to your supporters and tell them to seperate music from politics. Let them stop attacking me when performing on stage. On stage am doing my official Job. Its now scaring my promoters and partners in the business and affecting my carrier. #FreeMe Big Eye Starboss

See more Singer @BigEyeStarBoss pelted with bottles during his performance at a Galaxy FM Festival held earlier today



🎥: Galaxy FM pic.twitter.com/WKwLno6DaW — MBU (@MBU) February 6, 2022

A few of his critics rushed to the comment section and questioned why he is so quick to always blame NUP fans for his mishaps.

They questioned how he knew it is NUP fans who threw the bottles at him.