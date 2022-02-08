Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye StarBoss has sent his ex-lover Nalongo Sheilah Don Zella a message comforting her following the loss of her husband, Mr. James who breathed his last on Sunday.

Before the passing of Mr. James who was battling with the Parkinson’s disease, Don Zella first requested all her well-wishers to put her husband in prayers since he had spent several weeks in comma.

Unfortunately, the doctors failed to save his life as he breathed his last on Sunday.

Don Zella announced his passing on via social media.

Big Eye has come out and joined several of Don Zella’s friends to comfort her in this trying moment that she is facing.

I’m deeply saddened about Mr Jame’s death (Daddy Brittney). I express my sincere sympathy to the whole family of Mr. James and to all my children Brittney, Briella, Britton and their mum Mrs Sheila DON ZELLA. May my condolences bring you comfort and my prayers ease the pain of this loss. “Please take heart” “May his soul rest in peace” Big Eye