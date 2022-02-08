Jose Chameleone says that his beef with Radio and Weasel helped him pull up his socks to challenge them and that had a positive effect on his own career.

As soon as Radio and Weasel left Leone Island around 2005, they formed their own music camp The Goodlyf Crew and started a bright career.

Their first immediate namesis was their mentor Chameleone who felt disrespected with the manner in which they left his music camp.

This birthed a musical beef which saw several diss songs made by both camps as each tried to prove their point.

They forcefully broke away from Leone Island without my permission so as they made it a point to prove how good and independent they were to me, I also had to show them that I am the teacher. Jose Chameleone

Despite the beef awakening his inner music beast, the Leone Island boss regrets wasting such precious time attacking each other instead of making positive music to benefit the country.

“I regret wasting all that time. We could have sang better music that would have benefitted this country but we wasted it attacking each other. Anyway, that’s how God does his things,” he added during an interview with STV.

Chameleone also believes that Radio lived his life fully and he must have died a satisfied man if you look at what he was able to achieve at such a young age.