Last week, Bobi Wine’s brother, Mikie Wine attended service and performed at Pastor Bugingo’s church.

Bugingo is said to be a sworn enemy of Bobi Wine’s and the two don’t see eye-to-eye.

Mikie’s visit raised a few eyebrows with NUP and People Power supporters questioning his loyalty based on his actions.

Reports started spreading on social media claiming how the Sulubada High School boss had also quit NUP.

Mikie Wine rubbishes those reports. During an interview on NBS TV on Monday, Mikie Wine maintained that his relationship with Bobi Wine is very fine.

Read Also: Bobi Wine’s brother Mikie Wine narrates how he was held at gunpoint

He also revealed that he has never left NUP and only visited Bugingo’s church with fellow singer Levixone to promote their song.

Some people love coming up with diversions to derail others from the truth. Truthfully speaking, we won by numbers. I don’t hide where I come from, I am from NUP. We are still hunting for numbers and wherever you see me, I am representing our president (Bobi Wine). Mikie Wine

Mikie further noted how he has been spreading the gospel of NUP each time he stepped on stage to perform at his concerts in Turkey.

He said, “I always got a song by my elder brother and performed it during my shows in Turkey to represent.”

Mikie Wine is charged up to focus on his music career with several songs soon to be released. He says most of them will be educative to his fans.