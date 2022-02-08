For those who have been keenly following singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka, you noticed that for a while she has been missing in action.

Well, the good news is that she is back to her feet after successfully overcoming a battle against acute ulcers.

The LJ Music singer narrated that she sometimes works so hard that she even forgets to feed herself and as a result she developed ulcers.

Fortunately, she is back on her feet, doing fine and ready to grind like she never.

I missed you all. Been down with terrible ulcers these past days. We sometimes work so hard and forget to take care of ourselves. But I am glad to inform you all that am doing better. Lydia Jazmine