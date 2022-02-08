Lusaniya queen and singer Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady’s ex-lover Prima Kardashi has promised to give birth to a set of twins for her current lover, Mr. Henrie.

The mother of two made the promise during a weekend event at Jahazi Pier when Mr. Henrie invited her to the stage to greet the revelers who had turned up in large numbers.

As soon as Prima stepped on stage, fans started shouting while accusing Mr. Henrie of snatching Prima from Geosteady.

He downplayed the accusations and explained how a grown-up person cannot be stolen from someone else.

In a backstage interview, Prima Kardashi promised to gift Mr. Henrie a set of twins stating that it is the best present she plans to offer him for loving her appropriately.

She went on to advise all those who are scared of falling in love not to fear because being in love is the best thing any human being can feel.

I promise to give Mr Henrie a set of twins as the best gift that I can offer him. I am so grateful for the love he has shown. I advise young couples to leave toxic relationships that make them feel unhappy. Prima Kardashi