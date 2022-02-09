Recent days have seen the rise of a new man in Zari Hassan’s life. The gentleman is identified as GK Choppa, a Ugandan living in South Africa.

The S.A based socialite was quick to dismiss rumors of a possible relationship between them while speaking to Mbu.ug on 1st February, 2022.

“We can’t be friends in peace without you assuming Mjolo vibes. Eehh wena!” Zari noted as soon as photos of them together started making rounds on social media.

Since then, GK Choppa has been sharing more photos and video of their private moments on social media.

Zari, however, had not yet shared a single photo of GK Choppa anywhere on her pages until Wednesday morning.

In a cryptic post, she shared a photo on her IG stories with the caption: “Maturity is when you realise goals are more important than love.”

She added her own comment showing her disagreement with the caption.

I partly disagree. Both (goals and love). That’s why I keep choosing love. What’s goals, a successful life, with no love in it? Zari Hassan

Just a few hours later, the socialite shared photos of her shopping spree with her alleged new lover GK Choppa with the caption, “The other day at the mall…”

