Singer Rebecca Kwikiriza alias Chosen Becky has shared a brief story about her first experience travelling to London, UK.

With fresh memories running down in her mind, the Bankuza singer reflected on the “free and open village girl” that she was.

Having touched down in London for a performance at the Royal Regency Hall, she sold to John Blaq the idea of vanishing and never returning to Uganda.

The mother of two remembers John Blaq buying the idea but they failed to execute their plan since they had other shows to perform at in Uganda and thus returned home.

Having failed to vanish in the UK, she returned home heartbroken. She blames her experience on being young and naive.

She is now glad that she can travel to London and return to Uganda freely without having any regrets.

Two years back at Royal regency hall UK, I was young and funny. Now I see why my fans love me…been always a free village girl. Thank you David Lutalo for the happy moments in London…Hahaha ate laba John Blaq mu background. It takes me back then when we arrived in the UK. I told john Blaq “wama tusigale eno tetuddayo e Uganda.” He actually agreed but because we had other shows in Ug, we had to come and I was so heart-broken leaving my London behind. It was all being young. Now I can freely go there and still come back to Ug. All thanks to my fans who are always supportive in pain and happiness. You people mean it all to me, keep the loving heart my people. Chosen Becky