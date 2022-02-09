The last time we ran a story about Mr. Biri Bam Bam alias Cosign Yenze was when he had decided to take a break off music.

At the time, he revealed how he had some health issues and personal improvements that he wanted to clear out before he could return to music.

The positive news about the singer is that he is back at what he does best – music – with new jams after a short stint overseas.

While appearing on NBS TV After5, Cosign, born Bartson Lutalo, disclosed that thr competition in the music industry is now tight and is no longer for the broke and faint hearted artists.

He says that broke artists can no longer afford to compete in the wildly growing industry.

Taking his own example, Cosign said that he had to take a break to get well versed with the new dynamics of the industry and how to earn better from it.

He also disclosed how Covid-19 affected his plans of holding a maiden concert in Mbarara. He is however still optimistic that with time, his dream will materialize.