In a video making rounds, MC Casmir, real name Casmir Mukisa Kimenyi, was allegedly nabbed eloping with another man’s wife.

In the video, Casmir apologizes to the man behind the camera, asking for forgiveness. The unseen man is believed to be the hubby to the lady in the video.

The room is filled with security operatives, Mc Casmir, the lady with whom he is said to have cheated on, and the husband of the lady.

With his hands covered with a black jumper – supposedly to hide the handcuffs on his wrists – Casmir begs to be forgiven, promising never to elope again.

Read Also: Mc Casmir replaces Justin Bas as the new NBS TV ‘Hit Maker’ show host

One of the gentlemen is heard asking, “Is this the bed where you played sex from?” to which Casmir answers, “Yes! I am sorry.” The lady as well responds affirmatively.

The new “HitMaker” show host is later heard saying, “Punish me but even if you punish me, just know I will regret what I did,” before leaving the room.

See more WATCH: NBS TV presenter MC Casmir reportedly nabbed in cheating scandal…forced to apologise on camera! pic.twitter.com/ct5AGpGvyX — MBU (@MBU) February 9, 2022

MC Casmir is yet to release a public statement on the matter!