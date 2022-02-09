Winnie Nwagi is unbothered by people criticising her for clashing with a few of her fans following a Dubai concert which reportedly flopped last weekend.

Swangz Avenue star Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi had a streak of shows in the United Arab Emirates from 2nd to 4th February.

The last of them was held at Legends Bar in Dubai and according to a few sources, it didn’t register a good turn up of revellers.

“The Dubai show flopped. The concert turned into a get together and Nwagi started having chats with the few fans that turned up,” revealed Calvin Kayanja during a Uganda Byogere online show segment.

After the concert, a couple of fans made their way to Nwagi’s hotel room asking to have a more personal time with the star.

Others asked for selfies and Nwagi felt her personal space was being overstepped, leading into a bitter war of words between the singer and her fans.

Nwagi later went to her Snapchat handle where she vented her frustration asking fans to stop unnecessarily clinging onto celebrities.

She also maintained that she will never beg any fan to listen to her music and they should stop if they feel like they are doing her a favor.

Fans should stop clinging onto musicians. They found me in a restaurant and asked for selfies and I refused because I wasn’t in the mood. Is that so hard to understand? I not the type to keep quiet as you step on me. Go and do such to your OGs and OBs but not me. I cannot plead with you to listen to my music, if you don’t like it, don’t listen to it. Winnie Nwagi

Immediately, this attracted criticism from several online dwellers who pointed out her bad attitude towards fans that she has often showed even in the past.

Nwagi retaliated alerting her critics how unbothered she is through a social media post on Wednesday.

“Paint me however you want. I know my heart (is) good and am solid,” she wrote on her Instagram page early on Wednesday morning.