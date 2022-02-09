Among the gifts given to Sheilah Gashumba pn her 26th birthday was Shs35 million and fifteen bouquets of flowers.

Born 7th February 1996, NBS Television After 5 presenter Sheilah Gashumba turned 26-years-old on Monday.

Photos of the celebrated media personality made rounds across social media as her fans, friends, family, and fellow celebrities sent her their wishes.

Her longtime friend, also a renown fashionista Brian Ahumuza a.k.a Abryanz went a notch higher and sent her flowers plus Shs7M in cash .

Through a tweet shared on Wednesday, Sheilah expressed her happiness and gratitude to those who gifted her.

She emphasized how important it is to have a good circle of friends and being nice to them because they will always show their gratitude.

Wow! I can’t believe I have received 35 million and 15 bouquets of flowers for my birthday from different friends and family! If you have me on Snapchat, you will now know how important it is to be nice to people, uplift people and also have a good circle of people! Sheilah Gashumba

Belated happy birthday Sheilah!