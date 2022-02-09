Soul and RnB Singer, Songwriter, and Businessman Gabriel Kakuru, professionally known as Gabriel K, rammed his car into another as he texted while driving.

Gabriel K rammed in to a Mark X car at Acacia Avenue on Tuesday night. Although he did not cause much damage, a few scratches were visible on his car and the Mark X.

In his luck, Gabriel K was saved by the calmness and politeness of the Mark X driver who let the singer off the hook following his immediate apology.

The ‘Done Waiting’ singer took to social media asking his followers to avoid texting while driving because they could land in similar or even deeper troubles.

My bad! My car just kissed another. But he was a good guy and he let me off easy! Don’t text and drive. Gabriel K