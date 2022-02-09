Maurice Kirya joins the ever-growing list of Ugandan artistes lining up music albums for 2022 but he believes his will be the “most expensive.”

In January, 2020, Maurice Kirya announced his homecoming and was lining up a concert dubbed “ Feels Good To Be Home ” – but COVID-19 happened!

Throughout the pandemic, the King of Mwooyo has faced some hardships in his personal life including breaking up with his baby mama.

Even then, he seems to have given more time to his music and has been spending sleepless nights at the studio working on a new album.

Maurice Kirya says that this new album will be the most expensive of all the albums he has done before as he spent so much money, time, and dedication on it.

Through a tweet on Tuesday, Kirya noted how making such a body of work during the pandemic was no easy feat and he is grateful it is almost ready for his fans.

This by far will be the most expensive album I’ve EVER MADE, I poured my soul and my bank account into it, making such a body of work during a pandemic is no joke, especially with the regulations on shows. I am just so happy that it’s almost ready for you! #trtkalbumjourney Maurice Kirya

We can’t wait to listen to that!