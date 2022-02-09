Tuesday 8th 2022, saw thieves break into Aromatic Film studios before making off with some property.

Among the items stolen were laptops and hard disks which contained so much content that had been filmed and was ready for release very soon.

Based on the entertainment label’s boss Ahmed Lubowa, the thieves broke into their studios at around 2pm when one of the editors had moved out to buy lunch.

Upon his return, the said editor found the studio doors wide open.

Ahmed Lubowa and Precious Remmie

Read Also: Kireka producer Draville Allano clobbered to death by thugs

He later discovered that some equipment was missing equipment. The case was reported to the nearest Police station and investigations commenced.

It is reported that part of the stolen equipment had a new play dubbed “Batende” that was set to be released soon.

Lubowa emphasized what a setback it is as they will have to shoot afresh incase the equipment is never recovered.