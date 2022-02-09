Today morning, many Ugandans woke up to the devastating news of the passing on of veteran talented singer Innocent Asiimwe a.k.a Napoleon who hailed from Jinja.

Napoleon was one of the promising talents in the Ugandan music industry in the early 2000’s when he dropped his biggest hit single dubbed “No Money”.

The song garnered massive airplay on the few radio stations that were birthed all around the country during that time. Several music lovers fell in love with the jam.

However, on the course of his music career, drugs abuse affected him so much and he lost track. At one time, Napoleon reportedly lost sanity.

He was then checked into rehabilitation for treatment and he gradually started to recover from the use of toxic substances. He also joined a campaign to fight drug addiction.

Lately, he has been staying with one of his brothers in Kampala and reports indicate that he passed on while at his brother’s home.

Upon learning about his death, many music lovers and local entertainment followers took to their social media pages to mourn his passing.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!