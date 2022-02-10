Singer Maurice Kirya questions why MC Casmir was embarrassed on camera for cheating and if the hotel he was nabbed at breached any privacy and confidentiality terms.

On Wednesday 9th February, 2022, videos made rounds on social media showing MC Casmir being nabbed in a chatting scandal.

In the videos , the NBS TV ‘HitMaker’ show presenter is seen pleading for forgiveness from the supposed husband of the woman he was caught cheating with.

The videos that went viral attracted divergent opinions among several internet users including a couple of celebrities.

Self-styled King Of Mwooyo, Maurice Kirya, wonders why Casmir had to be embarrassed on camera for cheating.

Through a tweet, Kirya mentioned five pointers that could be used by Casmir to legally sue the hotel, police, and the said husband of the woman in the video.

They embarrassed him on camera for cheating, did they have a search warrant? Did they ask for permission to film him? Shouldn’t the hotel have asked for a warrant? Didn’t the hotel breach the privacy and confidentiality terms? Are they ready to pay the damages they’ve caused? Maurice Kirya