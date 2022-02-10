Former Swangz Avenue singer Irene Ntale has again warned young boys below 30 not to bother shooting their shots at her or they risk being spoiled by the old woman that she is.

Irene Ntale’s lover is not known (if she has any) and by the looks of it, she is ready to mingle but only with a man in the middle-aged bracket.

At 33-years-old, Ntale strongly believes “relationships make the world go round” but she won’t settle for any man younger than her.

During an interview with Spark TV on Wednesday, the songstress had this to say:

Don’t bother! Young boys who are below thirty, there’s nothing you can tell me. You’re still young. I’m not gonna date a 26-year-old boy. I will spoil you for nothing, I am an old woman. Irene Ntale

When asked if that gives a freeway for the aged men to shoot theit shots towards her, Ntale declined and asked them not to bother as well.

“But again that doesn’t mean that I want the overly aged men. Also old men, don’t bother!” she pointed out before adding her trademark mocking laughter.

See more Don't dare approach me in the name of love -Musician Irene Ntale warns "young boys"#SparkTVUpdates pic.twitter.com/6mi2d31WBr — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) February 9, 2022

Where are the big boys?