Catherine Tumusiime, popularly known as Kapa Cat, has publicly apologized to all those she offended by the outfit she decked during Galaxy FM’s “Therefore Etteta” concert on Sunday.

In a video clip she shared, Kapa Cat wondered why Ugandans love watching foreign artistes dress inappropriately but draw the line when it comes to local artists.

She went on to reveal how the younger generation appreciates her fashion while the older generation despises her.

The singer acknowledged how hard it is to satisfy both generations hence opting to entertain the new generation that rhymes with her vibes.

Kapa Cat further noted that she is a dancehall artist and skimpy dressing is part of the the art. In her own opinion, she doesn’t believe her attire was too revealing.

I am sorry to whoever I offended by my recent outfit. But, I insist this doesn’t look bad to me because that is the kind of artist I am. I am a dancehall artist. I am Kapa. What do you expect from Kapa?